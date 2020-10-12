Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah FACT Check! Ghanshyam Nayak Has Worked In Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn’s Films

It’s a new day and we’re back with another piece related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today, we’ll be taking a look at an interesting fact about Ghanshyam Nayak aka our beloved Natu Kaka.

Nayak is the most senior member of the show. Before this show, he has been part of around 350 films and television shows. Even though he was always a popular face in Gujarati industry, he failed to gain remarkable fame in Bollywood despite featuring in a huge number of films. Fortunately, post-Taarak Mehta’s success, he has become a household name.

Very few would be aware that before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghanshyam Nayak has been part of Bollywood biggies featuring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan. Yes, you read that right! Nayak has worked with all the aforementioned stars. Speaking of Salman’s film, Nayak has worked in Tere Naam as Chandu Chaiwala.

Ghanshyam Nayak was also seen in Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn’s 1997 hit, Ishq. In the film, he had played a small role of Police Inspector. Also, he was seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Khakee. Released in 2004, it had Akshay Kumar and other big stars in lead. He played the character of a tailor in the film.

Now, were you aware of the above fact?

Meanwhile, Ghanshyam recently underwent neck surgery and as many as 8 knots were all removed via surgery. Post-surgery, Nayak had updated his fans by quoting, “I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life,” reports TOI.

That’s not it. Talking about the surgery, Natu Kaka continued, “Eight knots were removed. And, I really don’t know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega.” The surgery is said to have lasted for about 4 hours. Ghanshyam also revealed how Taarak Mehta team is missing him and calling him back on sets.

“They say they are waiting for me to get back on the sets. But I have been advised a month’s rest after I am discharged from the hospital. So, I don’t think I will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least,” Ghanshyam Nayak concluded.

