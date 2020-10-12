Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan Evict THIS Contestant? Fans Are Furious

Bigg Boss 14 has already turned into a roller-coaster ride. Even the ones claiming to be sane like Rubina Dilaik have lost their calm. The Salman Khan hosted show has already witnessed clashes between Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal amongst others. Now, comes a shocking turn and Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are to be blamed for it!

Last Saturday-Sunday witnessed the first Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan announced that there will be no elimination taking place. Contestants did get a sigh of relief but looks like it isn’t going to last for long. There will be a surprise eviction happening today and we may already know who is out.

A new promo has been released by the Bigg Boss 14 makers last night. It begins with the nomination task. Eijaz Khan votes against Rahul Vaidya while Rubina Dilaik votes against Eijaz. Nikki Tamboli, on the other hand, votes out Shehzad Deol. But what has grabbed our attention is the surprise nomination which will take place via Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

Yes, you heard that right. Bigg Boss asks the ‘toofani seniors’ to mutually decide upon a contestant who would be immediately eliminated. If reports are to be believed, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan decide to evict Sara Gurpal. “Is mein wo baat nahi hai (she does not have it in her),” is the reason behind their decision.

As soon as the rumours started doing the rounds, Sara Gurpal fans stormed social media with anger. A user wrote, “Seniors bade Dumb hai Sara Ko evict kr diya Jaan ko kyu nhi kiya Good for nothing in the house that Jaan! Sara at least task to perform ki thi yaar Broken heart #SaraGurpal #BiggBoss14”

Another wrote, “Not interested in watching #BiggBoss14 without #SaraGurpal Seniors ko bahar niklao ghr se.. yeh kis baat ki hkumat chla rhe hai Phle to #SidharthShukla ko ghar se nikalo kis baat ka ghmand hai isko Pouting facePouting face #FlopshowBB14”

“Sad #SaraGurpal evicted so soon.. She is better than few contestants in the show… she deserves to stay,” a Sara Gurpal fan mentioned.

Meanwhile, soon after entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Sara made a lot of noise. She was accused by her alleged ex-husband of being already married to him and hiding it from the world.

What do you have to say about Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan’s rumoured decision? Share with us in the comments section below.

