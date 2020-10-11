Salman Khan, Sohail Khan & Sajid Looked Up At The Moon Feeling Wajid Is Watching Them – EMOTIONAL Moment From Radhe’s Sets

Salman Khan and Disha Patani recently shot a song for their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The music of the film has been given by the duo Sajid-Wajid. A couple of months ago, we lost one half of the team with Wajid Khan passing away due to cardiac arrest. Since then, it’s been extremely tough for Sajid to cope with reality.

It’ll surely be challenging for the music composer to finish this film without his other half. They composed music for many memorable films together, and it’s unfortunate to see Sajid Khan coming to terms with life. He shared a very beautiful but gut-wrenching moment on the shoot of Radhe’s song.

It was 11.45 PM, a day before Wajid’s birthday (October 7) this year, on the sets of Radhe when Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Sajid were discussing about the song shoot and other details. Salman Khan arranged the cake, and he along with Sohail hugged Sajid getting very emotional. It was followed by remembering Wajid while looking in the sky.

In his conversation with ETimes, Sajid Khan revealed, “Salman, Sohail and I looked up at the moon and felt that Wajid is watching over us. Salman then kept a hand on my shoulder and said that Wajid is always there with us. He further told me ‘ tension mat le, mehnat kiye ja’.”

That’s a moment that will evoke goosebumps into many reading this. Sajid also added, “I feel he is right beside me when I am in my car. I feel he’s with me wherever I go. I can’t fathom what I will talk if and when I am called somewhere to speak a few words; we both went up together on every stage. On the sets, we ate together. We even took naps together.”

We wish the world’s strength for Sajid Khan during these challenging times, and may Wajid’s soul rest in peace!

