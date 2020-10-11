Randhir Kapoor On Brother Rishi Kapoor’s Death: “Hasi Khushi Kat Rahi Thi Zindagi, Ab Usmein Se Ek Musafir Utar Gaya”

Bollywood’s charming veteran superstar Rishi Kapoor’s demise has left a void in the industry. While his fans across the globe still mourn his passing away, brother Randhir Kapoor in the latest interview has opened up on missing him and how he remembers the late actor. Randhir calls it an emotional loss for him, and below is exactly was the veteran actor has to say.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 this year. The late actor was battling with cancer for over 2 years. Now, Randhir Kapoor has opened up about his brother. In the newest chat, he spoke about the loss, what he loved about Rishi, his favourite films that Rishi acted in and also what they talked about on the table when they sat down for drinks.

Randhir Kapoor, while talking about his brother Rishi Kapoor to TOI said, “I have been a very good brother. I miss Rishi very much. We used to work together and sit in the same office”.

When asked how he describes Rishi Kapoor’s passing away, Randhir Kapoor called it an emotional loss. He spoke how they would always be connected, be it on the table or calls. He said, “ It’s an emotional loss to me. We had many common likes and dislikes. We both were fond of good food and booze, we would often party by ourselves”.

Randhir Kapoor added, “We would call up each other and tell each other: ‘ Kya kar raha hai? Agar tum nahin aate ho, to chalo main aa jaata hoon’. When together, humko kisiki bhi zaroorat nahi thi. We didn’t need a crowd to entertain us. I miss that. Hum waise hi khush-mijaz the. Hasi khushi kat rahi thi zindagi. Ab usmein se ek musafir utar gaya. Dekhen aage kya hota hai”.

Randhir Kapoor also shed light on the moment he sat down to drink and eat with Rishi Kapoor. He said they used to discuss everything and anything, even space. “Anything and everything. And that’s simply because we were happy amongst ourselves. It could be even about space. We often travelled together, so sometimes that too,” Randhir added. On the conversation later, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father spoke about his favourite Rishi films. As per him he was an excellent actor and performed terrifically in Prem Granth, Damini and Prem Rog.

