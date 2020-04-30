Rishi Kapoor Passes Away, Amitabh Bachchan Confirms His Demise

It was just yesterday when B’Town witnessed a major shock as legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away. Now, Rishi Kapoor, who had been admitted in the hospital since 2 weeks breathed his last today morning & Amitabh Bachchan shared the news about the same.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared the news as he wrote, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Check out his tweet below:

T 3517 – He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The veteran actor had been reportedly hospitalised 2 weeks ago. Elder brother Randhir Kapoor yesterday revealed that Rishi Kapoor had been moved to ICU after his condition sudeenly turned critical yesterday. In a conversation with News18, Randhir shared, “It’s true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning.” Furthermore, elder brother Randhir revealed that while Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor has been by his side, son Ranbir Kapoor Makes regular visits amid lockdown. When asked about whether the actor’s condition was critical, he answered, “That’s why he has gone to the hospital. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side.” Trending Kangana Ranaut On Irrfan Khan: “He Was A Sucker For Life”

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and two children.

