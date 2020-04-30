It was just yesterday when B’Town witnessed a major shock as legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away. Now, Rishi Kapoor, who had been admitted in the hospital since 2 weeks breathed his last today morning & Amitabh Bachchan shared the news about the same.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared the news as he wrote, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away, Amitabh Bachchan Confirms His Demise
Rishi Kapoor Passes Away, Amitabh Bachchan Confirms His Demise

Check out his tweet below:

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and two children.

