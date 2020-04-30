Kangana Ranaut On Irrfan Khan: “He Was A Sucker For Life”

One of India’s finest actors Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29 due to colon infection. His death has left many people shattered as he was not only an amazing actor but a wonderful human being. A lot of celebrities mourned his death and shared their condolences on social media. Actress Kangana Ranaut heaped praises for the Angrezi Medium actor.

About Irrfan Khan, Kangana Ranaut told Pinkvilla, “We were very close friends. When I was doing Revolver Rani, we were part of the same circle because of Tigmanshu (Dhulia) sir and Sai Kabir. We all used to jam together. When we worked together in Knockout, we didn’t strike a bond then. But later, we were planning to do a film together which was an Indo-French production called Divine Lovers and we were romantically paired opposite each other. That was the time when I got to spend a lot of time with him. Unfortunately, that film got shelved although I know Irrfan ji tried reviving that film later as well.”

Kangana Ranaut said that the news of Irrfan Khan passing away has been extremely unsettling for everyone. She called the Angrezi Medium actor a charming and happy person who was loved by everyone. Ranaut said that it was difficult for anyone to not like him.

Praising Irrfan Khan and his career achievement, the Kangana Ranaut added, “Even after the news of his health came about in the last two years when he returned to films, every one of us had high hopes about his recovery. My first Anurag Basu too, has been through a situation where he’s recovered. Irrfan Khan was one person who started off as a character artist and went on to become a big Hollywood star. In true sense, if there’s someone who’s had a breakthrough in Hollywood mainstream, it’s him and it’s purely because of his talent. The fact that he became an international star and rose from where he was, his goodwill made sure everyone around him was happy and proud of what he had achieved. Nobody ever had any feeling of jealousy with Irrfan sir and that’s beautiful. Nothing will ever complete this void and we are all shaken, but he has lived a good life.”

The actress even shared all the fun she had while working with Irrfan Khan. Kangana Ranaut that he used to love poetry, ghazal and was a liberal person at heart. Khan wasn’t judgemental and spending time with him was a delight. She also shared how different Irrfan’s parties were. He would never play the usual Bollywood techno ones with loud music.

“He would call these budding poets and writers and there would be a poetry session. Six-seven of us would often chill at Sai Kabir’s apartment. He was such a charming man, his sense of humour was terrific. He was a sucker for life and wanted to live every moment of his life to the fullest. And he did,” said Kangana Ranaut about Irrfan Khan.