After the success of Satyameva Jayate, the makers announced a part 2 of the film starring John Abraham. The poster of the same that released last month took the fans by storm. As per the latest update, there is an addition in the cast that also has Divya Khosla Kumar. Former Bigg Boss contestant Santosh Shukla is all set to star in the film and below are all the details about his character.

To be directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is a ‘mass entertainer’ as he himself describes it. The film takes over from the first part and will see John fighting the baddies. We recently saw Milap taking off to Lucknow for recce amid the pandemic.

Now as per the latest report in E Times, Santosh Shukla has joined the cast and will be playing the bad guy. The actor was also seen in Salman Khan‘s Jai Ho. He will be one of the pivotal bad guys against John Abraham.

Confirming his entry and talking about the character, Santosh Shukla said, “This film is special because it reminds me of all the movies I have grown up watching in the ’90s. I love that decade, especially the music created at the time. It is also synonymous with quintessential masala films, which were a treat to watch at single screens.”

“I still remember when there was euphoria around a popular dialogue or action sequence, people would throw coins at the screen. We hardly make such films now, because filmmakers, today, have a rather realistic approach towards cinema. But thank God for Milap Zaveri, he doesn’t let you forget the classic ’90s-style cinema,” Shukla added

Santosh Shukla also opened up about his prep for the John Abraham starrer. He said that he will have to learn martial arts and will have to work on his flexibility. The actor has been working on his looks too. Shukla’s character in the film will have short hair and dense beard in the film. The film is set for an Eid release.

