John Abraham is all set to star opposite Disha Patani in the sequel of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain. Tentatively titled Do Villain, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film’s director, recently revealed when the production would be going on the floor – read on to know the details.

During the same interaction, Suri also spoke about John’s role in the film as well as the film’s action quota.

In a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Mohit Suri opened up about Do Villain. He revealed that they want to take action a notch higher saying, “We want to take the action a notch higher and John has been designing and choreographing these scenes with me and my team of assistants.” John Abraham is also currently working on Attack, Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2.

As per sources close to the film’s development, Do Villain will feature some high-octane car chase sequences as well as hand-to-hand combats. The director also pointed out that John Abraham character is more in the intense romance space. He said, “The difference between a hero and a villain is that you rarely learn about the latter’s love story. This time you will, so, he’s more of an anti-hero than a villain per se.”

As for when the John Abraham-Disha Patani starrer will go on floors, director Mohit Suri revealed that they would be ready to shoot by January. He revealed, “Given that we are still in the midst of a pandemic, we are taking it one step at a time. If we start prep now, we should be ready to shoot by January. We have to plan short schedules with fewer crew. The time spent on set will be far lesser than the time spent behind the scenes. We will be using a lot more technology too. Luckily for me, I am used to making films in a limited time.”

Talking about the film’s casting, Arjun Kapoor replaced Aditya Roy Kapur due to the creative difference between the actor and the director. Arjun will star opposite Tara Sutaria, who will play the role of a singer in Do Villain.

