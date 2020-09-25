The conversation about drugs involvement in Bollywood has become the centre of all discussions. The NCB probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has churned out some big names from the Industry. Amid this, 1920: Evil Returns actor Tia Bajpai has undergone a voluntary drug test. The actor shared her reports on social media and explained why she did so. Bajpai expressed how she is against the generalised approach, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Tia took to Instagram and shared a video in which she revealed that she took a drug test voluntarily. The actor then said that all is negative in her reports. She went on to request people to not paint everyone from the industry with the same brush.

In the video that Tia Bajpai shared, she said, “I have come out with my drug test today. Yes, I got a drug test done, and as you all can see, it is all negative. I would request everyone to kindly not paint all of us with the same brush. Some of us are actually doing serious work and working really hard to create a name for ourselves.”

Tia Bajpai in the caption clarified how everyone is not the same. She even requested her fellow actor to get a test done if they do not want to be generalised in the ongoing scenario. Tia wrote, “Not everyone is the same, and if any of my fellow artists don’t want to get generalised, get a drug test done and put it out in public domain.”

Tia Bajpai’s move comes after the NCB’s probe that has named a lot of Bollywood celebs. This has painted an image that the entire industry is a dark place on social media. After arresting Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, NCB has given out some more summons.

The agency has summoned more actors, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning for their possible drug involvement. Out of all Rakul has reached the NCB office for her probe.

