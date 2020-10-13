Amjad Khan’s Pay For Sholay Would Sound Like A Peanut In Current Time – [Fact-O-Meter]

Sholay is one of its kind of cinema and a cult of Bollywood. The timeless classic directed by Ramesh Sippy had an amazing star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and others. One could say that film had veterans for each and every character but it was newbie, Amjad Khan who stole the show.

Even though, Amjad had appeared in several films before as a child artist, his full-fledged debut was this 1975’s all-time blockbuster. There are some really interesting anecdotes to his character of Gabbar Singh. Not just the writers, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, but even Amjad was doubtful of himself for pulling off a character like Gabbar. Thankfully, Ramesh Sippy had faith in newbie’s talent and we got the most iconic villain of Bollywood.

Like the aforementioned one, there are several interesting stories attached with Sholay’s Gabbar Singh. But in today’s piece of Fact-O-Meter, we will be talking about the amount Amjad Khan was paid for his part. For the film which made 15.50 crores back in 1975 and following years, Amjad was paid just 15,000 INR. This is not us spreading any rumours but the director himself had revealed once. When compared with today’s time, the amount seems like a peanut.

Honestly, we think Amjad Khan deserved to be paid more for Sholay, especially after the success of the film. What do you think?

Meanwhile, in one of the Fact-O-Meter articles, we took a look at an interesting story behind “Kitney aadmi the?” dialogue. Whenever we hear this dialogue, a scene featuring Amjad aka Gabbar standing on a rock comes to our mind. There’s nothing special about the line, but the way in which it was pulled off, simply hats off to it. His arrogance oozes out in that particular scene.

Interestingly, The ruthless looking Amjad Khan was very nervous and it took as many as 40 retakes to shoot the dialogue and overall scene to the perfection. Now, that talks a lot of Ramesh Sippy’s patience.

Recently Amitabh Bachchan, who had wooed the audience with his unforgettable performance as Jai in Sholay, took to Instagram and revisited Sholay memories as the film entered 45th year.

