Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan REACTS On Abhinav Kashyap’s Allegations: “Aap Pehle Jaake Unki Filmein Dekhiye”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has surely opened up many heated debates in Bollywood. Dabangg director, yesterday, accused Salman Khan of destroying his career. Today, Salman’s father Salim Khan has reacted on the same.

Salim Khan has opened up about the allegations made on his family by Abhinav Kashyap. His statement reveals that he is pretty annoyed by what Abhinav has said.

Bombay Times contacted Salim Khan, to which he replied, “Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmein dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai.”

Salim Khan also said, “Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says.”

A part of Abhinav Kashyap’s open letter said, “My experience is no different. I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand. Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since. So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures.”

Abhinav also mentioned, “They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra. My project was sabotaged and I was made to return my signing fee of Rupees 7 Crores plus interest of Ninety odd lacs. Its only then that Reliance Entertainment came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam.”

Well, this matter is surely get heated up and it’s to be seen if there are any more comments from any party coming up. Stick to this space for a follow-up, if there’s any.

