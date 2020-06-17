Ram Gopal Varma Schools Trolls Lashing Out At Karan Johar: “Without Nepotism Society Will Collapse”
Ram Gopal Varma Schools Trolls Lashing Out At Karan Johar: “Without Nepotism Society Will Collapse”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has brought the raging discussion about nepotism to the forefront. While the internet is bashing Karan Johar for promoting it and being a cause of Sushant’s suicide, Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has voiced his opinion in Karan Johar’s favour.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s decision to take his life and people blaming Karan Johar for it, Ram Gopal Varma wrote a series of tweets. He expressed how blaming Karan is ridiculous and shows a lack of understanding of how the industry works.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “If Sushant (Singh Rajput) after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life because he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have. Period!”

In the next Tweet, Ram Gopal Varma explained how every insider including Amitabh Bachchan were once outsiders. He even went on to explain how Karan Johar is successful because his films are viewed by millions. Referring to the allegation that people tried to drive out Sushant Singh Rajput, RGV cleared that it was Sushant’s choice to work with anyone he wished to and vice verse.

“Bollywood is a hard place because people want to jump to grab stars and higher they jump the harder they are likely to fall. Sushant at least grabbed the moon, but what about umpteen others who dint take off from ground… Are they supposed to kill themselves blaming the universe?” he added.

Further addressing everything from Sushant Singh Rajput’s decision, Karan Johar illogically being dragged and the top of all NEPOTISM. Ram Gopal Varma finally wrote, “WITHOUT NEPOTISM SOCIETY WILL COLLAPSE BECAUSE NEPOTISM (FAMILIAL LOVE) IS THE FUNDAMENTAL TENET OF A SOCIAL STRUCTURE… Like u shouldn’t love others wife more, u also shouldn’t love other’s children more.”

Catch all the tweets of Ram Gopal Varma right below:

What do you have to say about Ram Gopal Varma’s stand? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out