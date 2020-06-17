Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has brought the raging discussion about nepotism to the forefront. While the internet is bashing Karan Johar for promoting it and being a cause of Sushant’s suicide, Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has voiced his opinion in Karan Johar’s favour.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s decision to take his life and people blaming Karan Johar for it, Ram Gopal Varma wrote a series of tweets. He expressed how blaming Karan is ridiculous and shows a lack of understanding of how the industry works.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “If Sushant (Singh Rajput) after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life because he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have. Period!”

In the next Tweet, Ram Gopal Varma explained how every insider including Amitabh Bachchan were once outsiders. He even went on to explain how Karan Johar is successful because his films are viewed by millions. Referring to the allegation that people tried to drive out Sushant Singh Rajput, RGV cleared that it was Sushant’s choice to work with anyone he wished to and vice verse.

“Bollywood is a hard place because people want to jump to grab stars and higher they jump the harder they are likely to fall. Sushant at least grabbed the moon, but what about umpteen others who dint take off from ground… Are they supposed to kill themselves blaming the universe?” he added.

Further addressing everything from Sushant Singh Rajput’s decision, Karan Johar illogically being dragged and the top of all NEPOTISM. Ram Gopal Varma finally wrote, “WITHOUT NEPOTISM SOCIETY WILL COLLAPSE BECAUSE NEPOTISM (FAMILIAL LOVE) IS THE FUNDAMENTAL TENET OF A SOCIAL STRUCTURE… Like u shouldn’t love others wife more, u also shouldn’t love other’s children more.”

Catch all the tweets of Ram Gopal Varma right below:

How politicians like Mulayam,Uddhav etc give sons, relatives first preference ,Like how Dhirubhai will give all his monies to Mukesh ,Anil ,Like how all families will give their own families first preference similarly Bollywood families do same ..So where’s nepotism not there ? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards ..@karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions ..We all know as much failures coming from film families as much as from outside — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

No matter how many supposedly conspired to drive Sushant out (For what reason I can’t fathom when he can make money for them ) there were umpteen others wanting to work with him. ..But like it was his choice not to do with them,it’s the others choice not to work with him — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Bollywood is hard place becos people want to jump to grab stars and higher they jump the harder they are likely to fall .Sushant atleast grabbed the moon , but what about umpteen others who dint take off from ground ..Are they supposed to kill themselves blaming the universe? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

And for all the sound being made on social media about the super talented guy being sidelined the truth is it’s the people who are watching the other actors more than sushant and @Karanjohar couldn’t be holding a gun to the audiences head — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

And if Sushant hung on ,then in about 15 or 20 years he would have become an insider when he’s launching his own son and some outsider Prashant would have blamed him like how everyone now is blaming @Karanjohar — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

There’s no such thing as insiders and outsiders and it’s only audience who decide who they like and dont ..Film families however big they are can never have power to influence the audience and also don’t forget that @karanjohar is becos people made him big and not himself — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Of the people who are venomously targeting @karanjohar partly they are outright ignorant of how things work in film industry and partly they hate his success and are just taking advantage of poor Sushanth’s death to vent their suppressed jealousy towards @karanjohar — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Nepotism spoken in a negative context is a joke because entire society is based on only a family loving concept ..Should @iamsrk launch someone unknown instead of Aryan just because someone is more talented (in whose view is the point?) — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Will any of the umpteen @karanjohar hating social media warriors chose anybody outside beyond their friends and families ??? It’s fundamental human nature to do only for the near and dear ones — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

And for all the hue and cry about the super talent being suppressed I will take a bet that 48 hours before now for many many months there wasn’t a single social media comment demanding to see Sushant from all the millions who are now blaming @karanjohar for not showing him — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Talent is never an absolute but merely a perception based on various factors like different individuals,critics,box office etc and my proof is that two days before no one in the social media was crying hoarse why Sushant is not bigger than Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

WITHOUT NEPOTISM SOCIETY WILL COLLAPSE BECAUSE NEPOTISM(FAMILIAL LOVE ) IS THE FUNDAMENTAL TENET OF A SOCIAL STRUCTURE..Like u shouldn’t love others wife more, u also shouldnt love others children more — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Just want to say this to the ignorant social lynch mob that @karanjohar is a bigger victim in this context compared to their ill perceived and suddenly discovered victim Sushant — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

And my prediction is once this fake storm settles all the new outsiders from all over will still queue outside the insider @karanjohar ‘s office becos they know that the social media warriors can do nothing about creating work whereas Karan can provide actual work — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Social media warriors can only create snap entertaining tweets for job less bored people, but people like @karanjohar @ektarkapoor #AdityaChopra etc can create actual physical work which will actually feed people — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Not knowing why sushant actually did it, but on social media assumption that he did because he was being treated like outsider and not invited to parties then the crores of migrant workers walking bare foot with empty stomachs should have killed themselves multiple times over — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

What do you have to say about Ram Gopal Varma’s stand? Let us know in the comments section below.

