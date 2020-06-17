Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5-Year-Old Nephew’s Reaction To His Demise Is Leaving Us Teary-Eyed!

The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and shared how her five-year-old son reacted to the sudden demise of his “mamu”.

“When I told Nirvanh the news that mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart’ 3 times. When a 5-year-old can say something like that… think how strong we should all be, ” Shweta posted on Facebook.

She also urged everyone to stay strong and remember Sushant for his work.

“Strong everyone…. especially the fans of Sushant. Please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so.Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul.Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant,” added Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, who flew down from the US after the actor’s demise.

Upon arrival in India, Shweta’s immediate concern was that she would have to be in quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the country.

Shortly before flying out of the US, she had posted: “By everyone”s help…. tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period… is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon.”

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his residence on June 14, is survived by his father and four elder sisters.

