Sushant Singh Rajput Death: BREAKING! Case Filed Against Salman Khan, Karan Johar & 6 Others

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide last Sunday. His death has created a stir on social media. It is alleged that the actor was removed from almost 7 films post Chhichhore. Politician Sanjay Nirupam revealed the same yesterday. Now, a legal case has been filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor. It says that actions of these big names pushed the actor to take the big step.

The complaint has been filed by a Bihar based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. He has himself revealed the same in a conversation with ANI. The case has been filed at a court in Muzaffarpur. 8 Bollywood names including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor have been accused.

Talking about the same, Sudhir Kumar Ojha revealed, “I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. (sic).”

Further sharing why he took the legal course, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step. (sic),” said the advocate.

The case includes Sections 306 (Abetment Of Suicide), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Previously, several Sushant Singh Rajput fans have bashed the Bollywood fraternity. They have been asking to boycott these big names. Petitions for the same have been going viral too.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral took place on Monday in Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium.

