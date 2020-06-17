Manoj Muntashir On Nepotism: “Why These Prestigious Families Don’t Produce Writers & Directors, Because They Are Born Talented?”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has once again brought focus on the alleged practice of nepotism in Bollywood. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, of “Teri mitti” fame, on Tuesday took to Twitter to slam the practice, asking propagators to “grow some real talent” in their backyard and to “make films within” their family.

“Why is #Nepotism limited to actors? Barring a few exceptions, why these prestigious film families don’t produce writers and directors? Maybe because actors can be cultured in a Nepotism Laboratory and others are born talented? I’m just confused, pls help,” tweeted Manoj Muntashir on Tuesday.

“I am not against #Nepotism, but let’s be fair. Please make films within your family. Grow some real talent in your backyard. Imagine today’s industry without the gems like @neerajpofficial @anuragkashyap72 @anubhavsinha #ImtiazAli @kabirkhankk #AnuragBasu N others with no big surname,” Manoj Muntashir wrote in a separate tweet.

The lyricist, Manoj Muntashir, had earlier this year announced in an emotional tweet that he would not be attending any award ceremony in future after his song “Teri mitti” from the film “Kesari” failed to win at a prominent ceremony. Netizens had reacted to his post mentioning how nepotism rules the film industry.

Meanwhile, International Space University, located in France’s Strasbourg has issued a statement expressing condolence to the late actor’s family and friends.

“IN MEMORIAM, SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

“We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg.

“Our thoughts are with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family and his friends. His memory will remain among his thousands of followers across India and all over the world,” reads a statement issued by the University.

In his last photos, Sushant can be seen wearing a black T-shirt which bears the International Space University (ISU) logo.

Sushant was known to be interested in the study of stars and space, which is evident from some of his social media posts.

