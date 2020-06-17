Captain Marvel 2: Brie Larson Assembles Her Avengers Ft. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Nick Fury To Defeat The ‘World-Eater’ Galactus In This Fan-Art

Brie Larson is set to be back once again as Carol Danvers with Captain Marvel 2. The movie has been scheduled to release on 8th July 2022. Though that’s two good years from now the fans have already started imagining how the film could look like.

Our favourite Avengers fought till the last breath (literally!) to defeat the Supervillain in Thanos. Apart from the deleted scene/theory hinting at his return, we might have another villain brewing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Galactus, also known as world-eater, might make his way to Captain Marvel 2. Of course, Brie Larson Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel will need her people back. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury along with Galactus have been imagined by a fan-art creator @marvefx.

Check out the fan-art here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Clerks maker Kevin Smith has always been vocal about his love for Marvel films. On an episode of Fatman Beyond, he said, “As the new kids are coming, they’re still supported by the veteran players with storylines that tie into the s**t that they made us fall in love with ten years ago.”

He also added, “Unless this is part one to the buildup to Galactus. I mean we know he [Kevin Feige] referenced Fantastic Four on that stage, though nothing specific. If you’re going to build to another big bad, who badder than the World Eater himself?”

