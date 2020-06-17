Millie Bobby Brown’s Beauty Tip At 13 Will Make You Question Your Teenage Decisions!

Millie Bobby Brown had the stardom following her just at the age of 13. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Stranger Things. The teenage Netflix drama witnessed her in the character of Eleven. Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, were some other cast members.

Now, getting back to our topic, beauty tips! Millie Bobby Brown had once conducted an Instagram Live and showcased her general makeup tutorial to all her fans. To begin with, she clearly mentioned that all her products were ‘affordable.’ Yes, pretty something that we didn’t want to confess during our teenage. In fact, most of us wanted to show the best we got, didn’t we?

But the Godzilla actress instead came forward to reveal what she did she wasn’t as famous. Millie said, “Before I made it…I used to go to the dollar store for my makeup!” The video witnessed her in her natural best. She sported a black T-shirt along with a messy bun. However, it was that one beauty tip that won our hearts.

Millie Bobby Brown began with spraying rose water on her face. Without going over the top, our Eleven followed the process with an affordable primer, foundation, mascara, eyeshadow, highlighter, and a lip gloss. While talking about contouring, she said “You can thin your nose out a bit, although I wouldn’t” adding that the lesser the better.

She won hearts when Millie said, “I’m 13 and I feel people would be like, ‘Oh my goodness, she’s 13 and she wears makeup? That’s really bad.’ I wear as minimal makeup as possible. We’re just all comfortable in our own skin.”

Adding to it all, Millie Bobby Brown mentioned that she washes her brushes post every makeup session. Well, at 13? All of that was just a game for us. But clearly not for this young diva!

