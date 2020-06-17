Superman Vs Matrix’s Neo: Netizens Debate Who Will Win Fight Between Henry Cavill & Keanu Reeves With This Fan-Art!

Fans can go wild with their imagination when it comes to their favourite fictional or superhero characters. Imagine if Henry Cavill’s Superman fights Keanu Reeves’ Neo? Won’t it be a fight worth investing in? That’s what one of the fans feel and made a powerful edit on the same.

Henry Cavill’s Superman is super powerful. But just like him, many fictional characters in different films are strong. So, a Twitter user named Apex Form thought it would be cool to have a face-off between Keanu Reeves’ Neo from The Matrix against the Man of Steel.

He shared a powerful edit in which Neo is looking with a face full of rage. In his black shades, we see the reflection of an angry Superman with red lights blaring out from his eyes. The fan captioned the post, “Neo vs. Superman!! It’s fight night!! 🤜🏼🤛🏼Take your bets!! Who you got winning in this clash of titans? The One? Or the Kryptonian? Sound off in the comments with your decision. #fightnight #neo #vs #superman #keanureeves #henrycavill #fanart #bepositive #alwaysapex”.

Check out the post below:

In the comments, fans shared their views on who will win the epic fight. One of the fans commented, “Out of matrix obviously supes. Inside matrix neo bends the laws of everything so he insta-wins”.

Another fan wrote, “I’m a HUGE fan of both Superman AND Neo, But Neo got this, especially inside the Matrix”.

Who do you think will win the fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

