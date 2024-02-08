Adipurush is one of the most talked about and controversial movies of 2023. The mythical saga stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, among others. The Om Raut directorial was one of the most expensive movies, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. However, it received a lot of flak for the dialogues, bad VFX, disinteresting storytelling, and other reasons.

The cast went utterly silent when the movie was released and received negative reviews from the audience and critics. The only person who shared reactions to the controversies and response was lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Eight months after Adipurush was released, actor Saif Ali Khan has opened up about its failure.

In an interview with Film Companion, Saif opened up about how he doesn’t think he’s a star and mentioned the poor reception his film Laal Kaptaan received. He was accompanied by his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. While discussing his 2019 film, he also discussed Adipurush’s fate and why such failures are a part of the approach.

Saif Ali Khan said he likes being a star but doesn’t want to be delusional—his parents are stars but very normal. There’s a lot more to do in life, and he always focused on that. He doesn’t want to be scared of failing. The actor added, “People say, ‘That was a brave choice…’ You talk about Adipurush, for example. People talk about risks, but if you fall on your face, it’s not a risk really. You have to have a few of those also, and it’s a part of the approach. You have to shrug it off, feel bad, and say, ‘Nice try, but bad luck, let’s go to the next one’.”

Further, Saif revealed how physically demanding it was for him and his co-stars to work in the 2019 film, Laal Kaptaan. However, when the Navdeep Singh directorial was released in theatres, it struggled to make a Rs 50 lakh collection on day one. He laughs that he’s not star enough to pull off anything.

It’s the first time Saif has talked about Adipurush. We wonder if actors Prabhas or Kriti Sanon will break their silence like Khan!

