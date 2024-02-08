Navya Naveli Nanda has brought together the strongest women of her life yet again, and we’re in for a fun ride. We’re talking about her Valentine’s special podcast, where she discusses “modern dating” with her mom, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. But digs have been taken on “crankiness,” and no points for guessing who it’s for! Scroll below for all the details.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya is quite an internet sensation. She enjoys a massive Instagram following of 1 million. There also has been a lot of curiosity around her since rumors suggest she’s dating Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The star kid gained a lot of popularity via her talk show, What The Hell Navya.

Shweta Bachchan wouldn’t ever date someone like Navya Naveli Nanda!

In Season 2, Episode 2 of her podcast, Navya Naveli Nanda delves into the subject of “modern dating.” Valentine’s Week has started, and it would be interesting to know the thoughts of three different generations on the celebration of love. It begins with Shweta Bachchan confessing that she wouldn’t ever date someone like her daughter.

A surprised Navya Naveli Nanda asks, “Why?” To this, Shweta Bachchan responds, “Because you have to have that Valentine’s Day thing!” Jaya Bachchan added, “Very, very frivolous.”

When asked about modern dating, Jaya ji responded, “Mai uske baare me sochti hi nahi hu, wo mera dayra hi nahi hai. (I don’t think about it. It’s not something that concerns me.)”

Shweta Bachchan takes a dig at Jaya Bachchan!

During a sequence, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda teased the Shweta over her gestures. The veteran star even mimics her daughter, which leaves the trio in splits.

Shweta Bachchan takes a dig at her mother, saying, “Expect crankiness.” Her remark leaves Jaya speechless as she looks at her in disbelief. She sarcastically responds, “Yes ma’am.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What The Hell Navya (@wthn_official)

Meanwhile, the Bachchan khandan is currently under the eyeballs over allegedly estranged relations with ‘bahu’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

As per several reports, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are heading for a split. The Ponniyin Selvan II actress is reportedly not on talking terms with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. The family has remained tight-lipped on the rumors.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Fighter At Worldwide Box Office (After 14 Days): Beats Hindi Medium, To Surpass Golmaal Again Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News