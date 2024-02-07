Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor were one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They began dating while working on the Fida sets (2003). They delivered multiple successes together but broke with the announcement of their breakup ahead of the Jab We Met release. Scroll below for an interesting snippet of their relationship today.

Bebo broke Shasha’s heart after four years of togetherness. She fell head over heels in love with her now husband, Saif Ali Khan, while working with him on the sets of Tashan (2007). But do you know? Some rumors claimed the actress got involved in a secret fling with one of her co-stars and hid the act of infidelity from Shahid.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “secret fling” while dating Shahid Kapoor

There was a lot of speculation around Shahid Kapoor and Bebo’s breakup. Many claimed professional and personal differences, while others also alleged that her family wasn’t happy with their relationship. A report close to DNA once claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan tried to hide her “secret fling,” which turned the dealbreaker in their relationship.

“She (Kareena Kapoor Khan) went on an outdoor shooting with one of her co-stars, had what she thought was a secret fling with her co-star and came back to Mumbai to Shahid Kapoor as if everything was normal. Shahid got to know about the ‘secret fling’ and refused to take her back,” claimed a source close to the development.

When Shahid Kapoor broke silence on breakup with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid struggled for quite a long time after breakup with Kareena. They were also supposed to reunite in order to promote Jab We Met. The actor was in dilemma whether to prioritize his professional commitments or his feelings. He was also scared of the plethora of questions media would ask them.

But being the hardworking and dedicated actor that he is, Shahid Kapoor ultimately fulfilled his commitments and gave it all to Jab We Met. We all know what a massive blockbuster the romantic comedy turned out to be at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan now

In 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They’re blessed with two sons – Jeh (2016) and Taimur (2021).

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is happily married to Mira Kapoor. They met through the Dharmic religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. They have two children – Misha (2016) and Zain (2018).

