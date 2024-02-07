We are just a week away from Valentine’s Day, and various streaming platforms have exciting romantic content lined up for their viewers. Prime Video India announced Love Storiyaan, a romantic anthology series that will warm everyone’s hearts. After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has decided to treat his audience with more romance and drama but with a twist of reality.

What is Love Storiyaan About?

Love Storiyaan in English means Love Stories will feature different stories of real-life couples. These couples fought against every prejudice and hurdles to be together. Prime Video India mentions that the stories “dive deep into the themes of love, hope, happiness and triumph against all odds”.

The Team Behind Amazon Prime Video’s Love Storiyaan

The series was produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Somen Mishra is the creator of the show, who collaborated with a social media community, India Love Project, to feature these couples on the show. The filmmakers who have worked to make the show happen are Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

In the announcement video, Karan Johar shares his excitement about the series and also compares how the love in his movies is different from reality. By mentioning Pyaar Dosti Hai and the plot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan states how he solves the conflicts in his movies with Gaana (song), Glycerin and a Group Hug. He further jokes that these are the 3 Gs in K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham).

The filmmaker adds, “In reality, love has to fight against hatred, prejudice and fear. It is my honour then to bring to you stories of real-life couples who did just like that. They found love, and in them, I found hope. I think you will, too.”

Is There A Love Storiyaan Trailer?

There is no trailer for the series. But Prime Video India dropped the announcement teaser today.

Check Out the Love Storiyaan Teaser Below:

When and Where to Watch Love Storiyaan? How Many Episodes Will It Have?

The series will drop on Prime Video India at midnight on February 14. There will be six episodes overall. It will be released in more than 240 territories worldwide.

