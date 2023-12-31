Kareena Kapoor Khan never shies away from speaking her mind. Time again, we have seen her calling a spade a spade and wearing her heart on her sleeve. She has even landed in controversy for the statements she has made in the past and during recent interviews. She was recently in the news for her emotional message for her husband Saif Ali Khan, who appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 with mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. But since yesterday, Bebo has been making news for different reasons.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress recently graced the coveted Forbes India magazine. In an interview with the magazine, the actress opened up about her son Taimur’s reaction to the paparazzi culture. Spilling the beans on the same, Bebo revealed she has made Tim understand that since his parents are famous and are actors, paps click their picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan told Forbes India, “He keeps asking me that, ‘Am I VIP?’ and I am like ‘no, you are not. Maybe your parents are… I don’t know. But you are not, you are nothing’. So he is like growing with this to understand that ‘my parents are this. I don’t know why they keep clicking me. I need to do something with my life’. So we are being very honest with him.”

Well, soon after her statement made it to the news and grabbed headlines, netizens expressed disappointment with Kareena Kapoor. They trolled the actress and schooled her for not knowing the difference between a VIP and a public figure. Another section asked the actress to let her son Taimur have a normal childhood.

Commenting on a post a user wrote, “Sorry Kareena ji, you are not a vip either neither saif ali khan is. Please remember, don’t lower child, you will affect Taimur self esteem saying he is nothing. No he is a child and future generations of Bollywood Nepto kids,” while another said, “Every single human being is a VIP in some way or another. We all have that one area of our life where we are the VIP. However, in this particular aspect it’s important to distinguish that the paparazzi is there because both parents are public figures.”

A third one said, “Let Taimur grow like a normal child. Don’t make him feel different from other children. And ofcourse he is not a VIP. He has actor parents who are famous in film industry. Once the limelight is not there. Paparazzi will not follow them or make them feel VIP.”

Well, what are your thoughts on the above? Who do you think is right Bebo or netizens? Do let us know.

