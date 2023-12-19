Kareena Kapoor Khan may have averted controversy during her Koffee With Karan Season 8 appearance. But she’s not mincing words regarding her thoughts about Bollywood stars. The Jab We Met actress is far from impressed with actors flaunting their six-pack abs. However, she’s all praises for her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below for the hot scoop!

Bebo mentions that one needs to be a good actor in order to become a star. She cited the example of Bobby Deol, who’s played versatile roles in his filmography. It took time, but the Ashram and Animal actor is finally getting his due credit as a Bollywood star.

During a latest interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan took a dig at some Bollywood actors. She said, “If you are great, talented, and people have liked you, connected with you, stardom will follow. It is not like, ‘Oh he has got six-pack abs, he is looking so hot, he is a big star.’ Arree please yaar! Sometimes, I feel like telling those actors, ‘Please wear your T-shirt first. I can’t even look at you right now.'”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also mentioned that being a good actor and a big star is like “hand in glove.” The actress, while talking about Bobby Deol also declared, “You can’t shut a good actor.”

Bebo praised her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, calling him a “phenomenal actor.” Well, RK has proved his acting chops over the years with projects like Barfi!, Yeh Jawan Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, Tamasha, and Animal, among others. Unless the role demands, he isn’t one of the actors who’s built six or eight-pack abs. So, we completely agree with Kareena here.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was hailed for her performance in The Buckingham Murders. The Hansal Mehta directorial premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It was also the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival on October 27. The Netflix release date is yet to announced.

She also has The Crew in the pipeline alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor have joined hands for the all-female-led film. It is slated for release on March 22, 2024.

