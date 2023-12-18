This afternoon, reports of Dawood Ibrahim getting hospitalized spread like wildfire and made headlines. For those who came in late, there were reports that the notorious don had passed away. However, later, the news was dismissed when it was revealed that he was poisoned and was in a critical stage. Later, his aide, Chhota Shakeel, also confirmed that the Don was alive and healthy, and news of his death was a hoax. Amid all this, an old interview of Bollywood’s late actor Rishi Kapoor has resurfaced.

The later legendary actor has always been remembered for not mincing his words while giving two cents about anything and everything. Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, he has often raised eyebrows with his controversial statements and quite a few revelations he made in his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

In his book, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his meeting with Dawood Ibrahim. He revealed that while he was having a fun time at a concert in Dubai, a stranger handed him the phone and said Bhai wanted to talk to him. Later, he, along with his friends, was invited by the Dawood for a meeting over tea. After some time, he spoke about the same instance in detail and said that he didn’t regret meeting him.

In 2017, Rishi Kapoor sat for a detailed interview about his life, career, buying awards, and his meeting with Dawood Ibrahim. He revealed that after he was invited for tea, he went to his house thinking there was nothing wrong because he was just a fugitive and he had not done the menace. For the unversed, Kapoor met him before the don was accused of the 1993 Bombay Bomb Blast.

When he was reminded that Dawood was still a criminal, he firmly asked, “So what? I have met so many criminals in my life. Maybe I am also a criminal, but I may have not committed any serious crime. But yes, as an actor, I thought I would like to know his story. I did so much of him in D-Day, I was inspired by him for playing that role.”

Adding, “I am not a hypocrite; there’s nothing wrong (with having met him). People go to prisons to meet criminals. I met him in a foreign country. By that time, he had not gone against our country, at least not done something as grave as he did later.”

In the same interview, Kapoor had revealed regretting buying awards. After the interview went viral, he received massive criticism for not regretting meeting a don but regretting buying an award.

