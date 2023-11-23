Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is known for captivating audiences with his acting prowess and charm. He is also known for speaking his mind unfiltered. The late actor once blasted yesteryear actress Vyjayanthimala for calling her affair with Raj Kapoor a PR stunt. Scroll down to know more.

When RK cast Vyjayanthimala in his 1964 film “Sangam,” speculations arose about a romantic involvement. Despite Kapoor being married with children, the rumors purportedly strained the Kapoor family. However, the yesteryear actress denied any truth to these relationship speculations.

Vyjayanthimala, in her memoir titled, Bonding… A Memoir said that Raj Kapoor was “far too enamored of getting publicity and grabbing the headlines. And that included the rumors that I was romantically involved with him.”

Vyjayanthimala refuted the rumors surrounding her alleged affair with Raj Kapoor, attributing the spread of such ‘nonsense’ to the manipulative actions of Raj Kapoor’s public relations team. In her memoir, she expressed frustration at the media’s failure to seek her perspective on the matter, emphasizing its baseless nature and the resultant anger it stirred within her. Contrary to the image propagated by RK Studios’ publicity wing, Vyjayanthimala observed during the four years of making “Sangam” that Raj Kapoor was not as obsessed with women as portrayed.

She accused the studio’s publicity machinery of fabricating an image of Raj Kapoor as a womanizer prone to falling in love with his leading ladies, dismissing such claims as professional tactics, stunts, and propaganda. In her 2007 biography, she openly challenged the narrative surrounding her alleged affair with Raj Kapoor, prompting a less-than-pleased response from the Kapoor family, notably detailed by Raj Kapoor’s late son, Rishi Kapoor, in his memoir “Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.”

Rishi Kapoor revealed that when his father was reportedly involved with Vyjayanthimala, his mother had temporarily relocated from their home. Rishi Kapoor, in his writing, expressed that he was very young when his father had an affair with Nargis Ji, and he was not affected by it. He doesn’t recall feeling anything was amiss at home, either. However, he does remember moving into the Natraj Hotel on Marine Drive with his mom during the time his father was involved with Vyjayanthimala. In his writing, Rishi explained that his mother took a firm stance, deciding that she would not yield until Raj Kapoor concluded the alleged affair.

Rishi also acknowledged Vyjayanthimala’s rejection of the alleged affair. As per The Indian Express report, he wrote, “In an interview published a few years ago, Vyjayanthimala denied ever having an affair with my father. She claimed that he had manufactured the romance because of his hunger for publicity. I was livid. How could she be so blasé; and pretend the affair never happened? She had no right to distort facts just because he was no longer around to defend the truth.”

When Vyjayanthimala’s book was released, many media friends reached out to Rishi Kapoor to inquire about his reaction. He conveyed his thoughts to them, acknowledging that, over time, his anger had subsided. While recognizing that people bring to light uncomfortable facts for various reasons, Rishi Kapoor asserted with certainty that if his father were alive, Vyjayanthimala might not have denied the alleged affair so vehemently or accused him of being publicity-driven.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Almost Came Together To Play Om Jai Jagdish With YRF Being Too Excited For The Film – Story Behind The Most Iconic Casting Scoop Of Bollywood That Failed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News