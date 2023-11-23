Veteran actor Amjad Khan is best known for his powerful portrayal of the character Gabbar Singh in the legendary Bollywood film Sholay (1975). With his deep voice, imposing presence, and exceptional acting skills, the late actor left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

He was not only a versatile actor but also a filmmaker and director, contributing significantly to the entertainment industry during his illustrious career. The late actor’s son, Shadaab Khan, opened up about his father’s death and what happened in its aftermath. He said that his father was a large-hearted soul who had loaned out lots of money to producers in the film industry, but they didn’t see a single penny after he died.

During a conversation with The Times of India, Shadaab said, “My father [Amjad Khan] had a habit of helping people and letting go of a lot of money. Producers came home and told him sob stories, promising him the keys to their homes. He saw through them but didn’t care about the money. He had even kept his money with friends and not banks. When he passed away, producers owed him ₹1 crore 25 lakh. But nobody from that lot came forward to pay up. A few people had taken loans from him, and a handful of those returned it. But imagine how much money we lost that was ours!”

Shadaab Khan revealed the challenging times his family faced after the demise of his father, Amjad Khan. In the aftermath, a gangster offered financial help, but Shadaab’s mother, upholding her husband’s principles, declined the assistance. Despite the turmoil, Shadaab credited his mother for steering the family through adversity.

The actor gained immense fame for his portrayal of the infamous villain Gabbar Singh in the iconic film “Sholay,” alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar. Shadaab shared that his communication with Amitabh had waned after his father’s passing, but a surprise appearance at his book launch changed the dynamics.

Notably, Amitabh Bachchan played a pivotal role in defending the veteran actor against initial criticism, which later transformed into widespread acclaim for his iconic performance in “Sholay.”

Amjad Khan’s illustrious career spanned nearly two decades, during which he contributed to over 132 films. His portrayal of the iconic Gabbar Singh in the 1975 classic “Sholay” catapulted him to immense popularity. Additionally, he received acclaim for his role as Dilawar in “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar” (1978). His diverse filmography includes notable performances in films such as “Shatranj Ke Khiladi,” “Zamaanat,” “Parvarish,” “Mr Natwarlal,” “Qurbani,” “Yaarana,” and “Chameli Ki Shaadi,” among numerous others.

