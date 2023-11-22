After ruling 2023 with his blockbuster releases – Pathaan and Jawan – Shah Rukh Khan is now ending the year on a spectacular note. The superstar is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming Dunki, which is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the film, which has been in the making for some time, has been creating the right kind of buzz for a very long time now.

After dropping the first song from the film, SRK interacted with fans on social media after he conducted #AskSRK. Ahead of the film’s release, its casting director Mukesh Chhabra has made some interesting comments about the film, and it has got us all excited. Chhabra compared its greatness level to 3 Idiots and said that it’s going to break all the records and is much better than the other one.

Speaking to Indian Express, Mukesh Chhabra called Raju Hirani an institute and said that you learn every aspect of filmmaking when you work with Hirani. After doing all kinds of ads, PK and Sanju, he has learned that the filmmaker cannot get over with casting in a month. It takes him two years or more for the same.

Further talking about Dunki, Chhabra said, “The film will break all the records. It is the purest form of filmmaking, like how we remember Anand, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films, Do Aankhen Barah Haath? Same way, you will be talking about Dunki for many, many years to come. I mean it. Every piece of my heart feels this.” Adding, “When I read the script of Dunki, I was blown away. If you loved 3 idiots, it is going to be 100 times better than that. I have cried whenever I have read the script. Everytime.”

This afternoon, we reported about Dunki’s budget, which is the cheapest. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been shot at an unbelievable price of just Rs 85 crore, excluding its leading cast’s fees.

Coming back, how many of you agree with Mukesh Chhabra’s comparison? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Says ‘Mission Raniganj Has Not Earned As Much…” On The Film’s Poor Box Office Performance, Calls It His Best Film: “I Have Done Some 150 Films By Now…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News