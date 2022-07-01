When R Madhavan & Chetan Bhagat Had A Spat Over Which Is Better 3 Idiots Or Better Than Five Point Someone
When R Madhavan & Chetan Bhagat Had A Twitter Spat Over 3 Idiots & The Book Five Point Someone, Deets Inside

Bollywood actors often have unique ways of promoting their movies and sometimes these methods also leave the viewers utterly confused. As a part of promotions, sometimes, actors indulge in fake fights and that is exactly what happened when R Madhavan and Chetan Bhagat decided to promote the Netflix show Decoupled, together. They got into an intense discussion about books vs movies, and let’s just say it became hard to determine if it was a joke or not.

For the unversed, Maddy appeared in a show called Decoupled last year which received good reviews from the audience. The show kicked off in December and also featured Surveen Chawla in the lead role. Apart from this, Chetan Bhagat played a part in the show and that is exactly what the duo was promoting through the above-mentioned exchange.

It all started when Netflix asked everyone’s opinions on the famous book vs movies debate and both Chetan Bhagat and R Madhavan stood on different sides. When asked to name one movie which is better than the book, Maddy mentioned 3 Idiots which is funnily an adaptation of Bhagat’s Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT. To this, the author wrote, “You’re flaunting 3 Idiots to ME? Don’t try to preach to the choir, maybe you should go actually read my books”.

This was when R Madhavan plugged Decoupled and Chetan Bhagat’s cameo in it and went on to say, “Well I prefer the 300 Crore Club over Bestseller.” It is safe to say that this is where the conversation escalated as Bhagat in turn mentioned, “Well I prefer to be known as Chetan Bhagat over being known as Farhan from that one movie.”

Being as graceful as ever, R Madhavan decided to hit right back with facts as he said, “I’m not known just as Farhan. I’m also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein.” Have a look at the exchange.

