Bollywood actors often have unique ways of promoting their movies and sometimes these methods also leave the viewers utterly confused. As a part of promotions, sometimes, actors indulge in fake fights and that is exactly what happened when R Madhavan and Chetan Bhagat decided to promote the Netflix show Decoupled, together. They got into an intense discussion about books vs movies, and let’s just say it became hard to determine if it was a joke or not.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Maddy appeared in a show called Decoupled last year which received good reviews from the audience. The show kicked off in December and also featured Surveen Chawla in the lead role. Apart from this, Chetan Bhagat played a part in the show and that is exactly what the duo was promoting through the above-mentioned exchange.

Advertisement

It all started when Netflix asked everyone’s opinions on the famous book vs movies debate and both Chetan Bhagat and R Madhavan stood on different sides. When asked to name one movie which is better than the book, Maddy mentioned 3 Idiots which is funnily an adaptation of Bhagat’s Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT. To this, the author wrote, “You’re flaunting 3 Idiots to ME? Don’t try to preach to the choir, maybe you should go actually read my books”.

My books, and the movies based on them ❤️ https://t.co/kqSwHMbfxn — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

Hey Chetan…My bias is movies > books🙏❤️ https://t.co/gL6HLfG5Uz — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

Have you ever heard anyone ever say the movie is better than the book? https://t.co/u2BYnoxEJe — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

You’re flaunting 3 Idiots to ME? Don’t try to preach to the choir, maybe you should go actually read my books 😋 https://t.co/hwwgvuDqOa — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

This was when R Madhavan plugged Decoupled and Chetan Bhagat’s cameo in it and went on to say, “Well I prefer the 300 Crore Club over Bestseller.” It is safe to say that this is where the conversation escalated as Bhagat in turn mentioned, “Well I prefer to be known as Chetan Bhagat over being known as Farhan from that one movie.”

If you love books so much, why are you in my new show? Decoupled streaming only on Netflix.😃😃😄😄 https://t.co/0LV9ReLaU8 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

HAHAHAHAHA, what an unsubtle plug, maybe it’s just me, I prefer a Pulitzer over a pan masala branded award show. https://t.co/fdJb7RZBuF — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

Well I prefer the 300 Crore Club over Bestseller.😂😂😂 https://t.co/PA6f7pz0oe — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

Well I prefer to be known as Chetan Bhagat over being known as Farhan from that one movie. https://t.co/NqdR8kdJBf — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

Being as graceful as ever, R Madhavan decided to hit right back with facts as he said, “I’m not known just as Farhan. I’m also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein.” Have a look at the exchange.

I'm not known just as Farhan. I'm also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein.🤩🤩🙈🙈😄😄 https://t.co/DL6GlB5puQ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

WOW, if this was your writing test, I'd say you passed. But honestly what did you think about my Netflix debut? https://t.co/KxJ2Faars2 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

Hey if course it’s scripted .🤩🤩🤩😃😃😂.. @chetan_bhagat is my bro… we are just doing the publicity drill. 😂😂😂❤️❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/DoRe3ud2Xy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Reacts To R Madhavan’s Indirect Dig At His Shooting Schedule: “Director Kehta Hai Kaam Khatam Toh Mai Kya Jhagda Karu Uske Saath??

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram