Vicky Kaushal is ready to win hearts as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic Sam Bahadur. Though Vicky’s stern and strong look as the former Indian Army Chief has intrigued well with the trailer of the film, what if we tell you that the Masaan actor was never the first choice for the film?

If all had gone wrong, then we might have seen Ranveer Singh playing the Field Marshal, who had an active military career spread across four decades and five wars, including World War II. But fortunately for Vicky, all went right. And looking at him acing the role in just that glimpse which has been offered with the trailer and songs, we agree that luckily all has gone right with this film.

So what if all had gone wrong? Well, if that had happened, the Bajirao Mastani actor might have been playing Sam Bahadur since director Meghna Gulzar was way too keen to cast him. She approached the ‘Khilji of Bollywood’ while she was working with his wife, Deepika Padukone, for Laxmi Agarwal’s biopic Chhapaak.

While Meghna approached Ranveer, he was bulked up with big projects at that time, starting with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which was followed by Kabir Khan‘s 83, and Karan Johar’s Takht. The highly ambitious Dharma film, at that time, was in full swing, putting up preps. A lot of script reading sessions took place for the Mughal Empire film, where Ranveer was to play Dara Shikoh. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal had to play Aurangzeb in that film.

So, while Meghna Gulzar patiently waited for Ranveer’s time for a basic script narration session, the superstar could not take the time to listen to the script and kept delaying the same. It was then Meghna put her foot down and approached Vicky Kaushal, who said ‘Yes’ in jiffy.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal was working on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which turned him into an overnight box office star. He was to work on Takht next along with Bhoot: Part 1. Also in line was The Immortal Ashwatthama. Unfortunately, Bhoot couldn’t gather much love, and the other two films got shelved!

So, while Ranveer Singh’s loss was Vicky Kaushal’s gain, all definitely seems to have gone right for Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Neeraj Kabi. The film is gearing up for a December 1 release and will be locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Ranveer Singh, on the work front, was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is supposed to star in Baiju Bawra remake next. Sam Bahadur will be Vicky Kaushal’s third release this year after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and The Great Indian Family. After Sam Bahadur, he will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Was Supposed To Be A Part Of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan But Faced Rejection & Lost The Role To This Actor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News