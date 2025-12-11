Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles, has ended its run much earlier than expected. Despite the backing of good content, the film failed to make any impactful earnings at the Indian box office. It could be said that the film was somewhat unlucky, as Tere Ishk Mein and later Dhurandhar completely sidelined it. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood romantic drama was released on November 28, alongside Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein. It received positive reviews from critics, with the entire cast receiving praise for their performances and director Vibhu Puri being appreciated for his beautiful execution. Among audiences, it enjoyed mostly positive feedback, but unfortunately, the film failed to reach a wider audience due to strong competitors and a niche feel.

How much did Gustaakh Ishq earn at the Indian box office?

Gustaakh Ishq started its journey on a low note by scoring 50 lakh. After such a dismal start, the film didn’t pick up and ended its theatrical run on a disastrous note. It managed to multiply its opening day collection by slightly over three times. As per the final collection update, it managed to earn just 1.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals a gross collection of 2.06 crores.

Box office verdict of Gustaakh Ishq

While there’s no official word about the budget, Gustaakh Ishq was reportedly made at 25 crores. Against this cost, the film needed a net collection of 25 crores to enter the safe zone or avoid being a failure, but the actual collection stands nowhere close to it. In the lifetime run, the film managed to recover only 6.96% of its budget and suffered a deficit of 93.04%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 1.75 crores

Deficit – 23.26 crores

Deficit% – 93.04%

Verdict – Flop

