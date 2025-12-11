Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is the only noteworthy release from Bollywood this Friday (December 12). Considering the glorious run of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office, all new releases seem to be in danger, but then again, everything boils down to content. If the content is good, the audience will eventually come to the theater. However, as far as day 1 collection is concerned, the Kapil Sharma starrer will face the heat, but it is still likely to open much better than the star comedian’s last theatrical release. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 arrives amid the storm of Dhurandhar

The upcoming Bollywood comedy entertainer serves as a sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which turned out to be a surprise success in 2015. Given the sequel factor, there are certain expectations associated with the film. Although Dhurandhar is dominating ticket windows, it isn’t a family entertainer. In that case, the family crowd, which is planning to step out to have a good laugh, might give Kapil’s movie some attention.

Amid the storm of Dhurandhar, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is expected to have a lower show count than anticipated, and filling those shows will be crucial. No doubt, Kapil Sharma is a household name and enjoys a massive fan base, but when it comes to theatrical releases, there’s not much urgency. Kapil has enjoyed too much exposure on TV, and to attract a crowd to theaters, the content of his film needs to be strong.

Day 1 prediction of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 might benefit from word of mouth in the long run, but when it comes to day 1 collection at the Indian box office, it will be fair to decent. As of now, the film aims to open at 1.5-2.5 crore net. Compared to Kapil’s last release, Zwigato (43 lakh), his upcoming film is likely to score 248.83-481.39% higher.

More about the film

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon sequel is directed by Anukalp Goswami and also stars Warina Hussain, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, and Tridha Choudhary in key roles. It has been passed by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with a U/A rating.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Overtakes Bramayugam To Become Mammootty’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News