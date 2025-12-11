What a roaring success Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is witnessing at the box office. It is all set to conclude its first week today, but has already added many milestones to its kitty. Will Aditya Dhar’s directorial beat Chhaava and rewrite history on its first Thursday? Scroll below for morning occupancy, ticket sales, and other trends for day 7.

Wins battle against Chhaava in morning occupancy!

Chhaava is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It witnessed a glorious run, attracting impressive footfalls to the ticket windows. On day 7, Vicky Kaushal starrer had registered an occupancy of 17.25% during the morning shows.

Dhurandhar has surpassed Chhaava, registering a morning occupancy of 18.62% on its day 7 at the Indian box office. It has also witnessed a good growth compared to 17.73% admissions on Wednesday. Mind you, it is a regular working Thursday, but Ranveer Singh starrer is successfully beating the mid-week blues.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office below:

Day 1: 15.49%

Day 2: 17.26% (+11.4%)

Day 3: 27.28% (+58%)

Day 4: 13.35% (-51%)

Day 5: 19.23% (+44%)

Day 6: 17.73% (-7.8%)

Day 7: 18.62% (+5%)

Sells 2 lakh+ tickets on BMS already!

Since 7 AM on Thursday, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan co-starrer has already sold 2 lakh+ tickets on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. Around 29.5K tickets have been booked in the last hour alone. The spy action thriller is truly in rampage mode!

Will Dhurandhar rewrite history for Bollywood in 2025?

Ranveer Singh starrer needs to earn 21.60 crores to beat Chhaava and score the highest first Thursday in Bollywood in 2025. That is an easy target, given that it earned a whopping 29.20 crores on Wednesday. The trends are also in favor, considering the surging occupancy and ticket sales during the second half of the day. A bumper day is on the cards!

