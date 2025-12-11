Ranveer Singh is currently shining bright at the box office with his latest spy action thriller, Dhurandhar. Not only in India, but Aditya Dhar’s directorial is roaring loud even worldwide. It is now inching towards the 300 crore club. But before that, it has emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Beats Sikandar at the overseas box office!

In only 6 days, Dhurandhar has accumulated 58 crore gross at the overseas box office. In real time, it has surpassed the international total of Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which had also collected 58 crore gross.

The next target is to beat Sitaare Zameen Par (69.5 crores) and Housefull 5 (70 crores).

Inching closer to the 300 crore club worldwide

Ranveer Singh starrer does not plan to slow down anytime soon. There’s no significant competition in Bollywood, and Aditya Dhar’s directorial is making the most of it. It has earned 222.54 crores gross at the domestic box office.

The worldwide total of Dhurandhar stands at 280.54 crore gross after 6 days. It is currently the 5th highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh and is on track to take over the 4th spot by surpassing Bajirao Mastani (367 crores).

That’s not it; the spy action thriller has also emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally. It has left behind the worldwide lifetime of Sitaare Zameen Par (266.06 crores)

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Dhurandhar: 280.54 crores (6 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Thamma: 211.35 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 6

India net – 188.60 crores

India gross – 222.54 crores

Overseas gross – 58 crores

Worldwide gross – 280.54 crores

