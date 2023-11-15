Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback with Pathaan in 2023. Not only did it turn out to be the highest-grossing film of 2023, but it is the second-biggest blockbuster of Bollywood. The streak continued with Jawan, and one could say action films are serving him just right. Is Karan Johar now directing a full-fledged actioner with SRK and Ranveer Singh? Scroll below for all the details!

Jawan left behind Pathaan at the worldwide box office, grossing 1143 crores in its lifetime. The Siddharth Anand directorial is the third highest-grossing Indian film globally, with earnings of 1069 crores. For Shah Rukh, Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki is next in the line, but don’t we all secretly wish to see him fight baddies again? Yes, that is partially happening with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, but that’s only a cameo role.

Karan Johar last collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for My Name Is Khan in 2010. The film was a hit affair at the box office. They did unite for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, but that was again a special appearance. As per the latest report by Times Now, KJo, after reigning in the romance genre, is now entering the action world with his lucky charm SRK.

A source close to the development revealed, “Karan has never directed a full-on action film before. He wants to make his first full-on action film with Shah Rukh Khan. The only problem is how to generate the kind of action never seen before by his fans, Shah Rukh’s, not Karan’s.”

Ranveer Singh will also be a part of the film. Now, whether he will be pitted against Shah Rukh Khan or will be his partner is to be seen.

On the professional front, Karan Johar delivered his last success with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be next seen in a special appearance in Singham Again. He has Baiju Bawra and Don 3 in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Jawan director Atlee is also planning a film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay.

