Bipasha Basu-John Abraham To Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Bollywood Couples Who Broke Up After Living Together

Many Bollywood couples have lived together before their wedding. In today’s world, many couples prefer to live together before marriage and see how it is working before taking the plunge. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she was living-in with her now-husband Saif Ali Khan for five years and only tied the knot because they wanted to have kids.

While Saif and Kareena went ahead and tied the knot, not all live-in relationships end up in marriage. Many Tinsel Town actors including Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu- John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan-Rozza Catalano, split up after spending months and years in a live-in relationship.

Wondering which of your favorite celebs stayed with their partner but broke up? Read on!

1. Bipasha Basu & John Abraham

Bipasha Basu and John were one of the first couples who accepted that they were living together. The duo was reportedly in a live-in relationship for 9 years before they parted ways. On several occasions, Bipasha hinted that John Abraham’s infidelity was the reason behind their breakup. However, John had turned down all rumors.

2. Saif Ali Khan & Rozza Catalano

Saif Ali Khan and Rozza Catalano were dating just after the Phantom actor parted ways with Amrita Singh and before he met Kareena Kapoor. Saif was living with Rozza and unlike Kareena, this relationship ended and the duo parted ways.

3. Lara Dutta & Kelly Dorji

While there are no confirmed reports, rumors were rife that Lara Dutta and Kelly Dorji were living together during Lara’s modeling days. The relationship ended and the couple went their own paths after they dated for 8 years.

4. Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir and Katrina dated after the former’s breakup with Deepika Padukone. The Tiger 3 actress lived with Ranbir and the duo shared an apartment in Bandra, according to reports. They broke up a few years later. Both are currently married, Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, and Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal.

5. Abhay Deol & Preeti Desai

Abhay Deol & Preeti Desai dated for a long time. They were in a live-in relationship and Abhay revealed the same on the talk show India’s Most Desirable. However, they went their own ways and had a breakup.

Abhay had once spoken about his opinion of marriage and said, “Marriage, in my opinion, is a cultural phenomenon; nature does not command someone to marry. I may or may not marry, but I will settle down in a live-in relationship.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s Mannat’s 200 Crore Worth Is A 1381% Jump Than Its Initial Cost, With 14.8 Times Higher Price Now, Check Out Their Most Expensive Asset!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News