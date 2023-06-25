Vicky Kaushal has been active in showbiz since 2012 but it was Uri: The Surgical Strike that made him an overnight sensation. History of cinema will never forget ‘How’s The Josh’ and the game changer it turned out to be for Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and the whole team along with the leading star. But did you know, he was also supposed to be a part of Jab Tak Hai Jaan? Scroll below for all the details!

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a 2012 romantic drama that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles. The film turned out to be a super-hit affair at the box office with collections of 120.65 crores. It was directed by Yash Chopra with AR Rahman shouldering the exceptional music.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi in a pivotal role. But did you know? Way before the aforementioned men starred together, they competed for the role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan!

Yes, you heard that right! As per India Today, Vicky Kaushal had also auditioned for the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s friend in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. But the film eventually landed in Sharib Hashmi’s kitty as the makers felt Katrina Kaif’s husband was not fit for the role.

Clearly destiny had its own plans and Vicky was planned to shine in his own way. Additionally, there was a special meeting destined for his meeting with Katrina Kaif!

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. He also has The Great Indian Family in the pipeline along with a few other yet to be announced films.

