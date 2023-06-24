Adipurush is currently the talk of the town but not for all the right reasons. Many, including Mukesh Khanna, Dipika Chikhlia, and Gajendra Chauhan, amongst others, slammed the Om Raut directorial. It also faced a ban over its controversial Sita dialogue in Nepal. While the box office is gradually crashing like nine pins, Kriti Sanon is now facing unnecessary backlash over wearing shorts days after release of the mythological drama.

For the unversed, Adipurush witnesses Prabhas in the role of Ram, Kriti as Sita and Saif Ali Khan portrays Ravan. Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia recently slammed Om Raut directorial and said problem is actors these days don’t enter character or understand emotions. She also spoke about Sanon and said actresses these days don’t care after the project is over.

Kriti Sanon was papped in the city yesterday evening. She shelled out uber cool vibes as she donned yellow spaghetti top, blue denim shorts and completed her look with beige coloured jacket. While the beauty was just out and about in the city, viewers brutally trolled her over forgetting her Sita avatar within days of Adipurush release.

Many social media users mentioned how Kriti Sanon should at least have maintained her character till the wrapping up of the film at the theatres.

A user reacted, “Inko Sita Mata roll diya tha kamse movie jab tak thethre me thi tab Tak to nangi nhi ghumti l**di”

Another wrote, “You played Sita role for famous purpose only,in reality you hadn’t given any kind of dedication to that role,shame on you,sad to see how you all are looting public.”

“Shame for doing role in Barbaadi Purush and disrespect our God,” a comment read.

A troll pointed out, “Sita look bht jaldi utar gye”

“Sita mata ka rol kr ke unki bhi ijjat ghata di thu he tere pr,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Ganapath.

