Filming has officially wrapped up for Daayra, the highly anticipated next film by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The project is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.

Daayra: Plot & Storyline

Daayra is a gripping investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across the entire society. Rather than offering easy answers and seeking common narratives, Daayra encourages deeper thought and truthful facts, raising questions that will linger long after the story unfolds.

Meghna Gulzar brings her trademark sensitivity, nobility, and narrative precision to the film, crafting a story that is both intellectually engrossing and emotionally resonant. Anchored by compelling, nuanced performances from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra is further strengthened by a powerful ensemble cast that adds depth and balance to its script.

Daayra Marks Meghna Gulzar’s Third Collaboration With Junglee Pictures

Following Talvar and Raazi, Daayra emerges as Meghna Gulzar’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, continuing a creative partnership known for delivering cinema that sparks conversation and critical acclaim, along with commercial success.

With filming now complete, the makers look forward to bringing this sharp, thought-provoking, investigative crime thriller story to audiences in cinemas in 2026. Daayra now enters its post-production stage.

