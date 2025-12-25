The Welcome franchise is all set to return to the big screen, and fans finally have a reason to celebrate. After months of shooting with a massive cast, Welcome to the Jungle has hit an important milestone. Akshay Kumar recently shared a cheerful update that instantly got fans talking and added to the excitement around the film.

Akshay Kumar Confirms Film Wrap With Christmas Surprise

Akshay Kumar has officially announced the wrap of his upcoming comedy entertainer, Welcome to the Jungle. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a reel extending Christmas wishes and confirmed that the long and massive shoot has finally been completed. Director Ahmed Khan also posted about the wrap, making it a festive update for fans waiting eagerly for the film.

The caption read,” Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! 🎁Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026. #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Welcome Franchise Returns With A Bigger Scale

The wrap video offers a glimpse of the film’s massive cast and vibrant energy. Akshay Kumar is seen in two different looks, one featuring long gray hair and a beard, and in the other, he appears sharp and ready for action. The clip hints at a quirky setup with Akshay seemingly leading two rival gangs. The video features a Christmas version of the iconic Welcome theme song.

The video features the ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and more. The reunion of these actors has added to the excitement, with fans hoping for the return of the franchise’s signature chaos and comedy.

More About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise and is widely referred to as Welcome 3. Ever since its announcement, the film has stayed in the news for its grand scale and star-studded lineup. The movie brings together Bollywood favorites like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, and several others, making it one of the biggest ensemble comedies in recent times.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome to the Jungle is slated for a theatrical release in 2026. With the shoot now wrapped, anticipation is only growing as the audience looks forward to another loud, fun-filled chapter in the beloved Welcome series.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Ali Fazal Drops First Sneak Peek As Guddu Bhaiya From Mirzapur: The Film, Sparking Massive Fan Frenzy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News