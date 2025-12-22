Akshay Kumar is often regarded as one of the most talented and disciplined actors in Bollywood. With blockbuster hits like Welcome, Kesari, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry. Akshay has often been vocal about leading a disciplined life and is widely known for his work ethic.

But the popular actor doesn’t advocate working crazy hours to sustain a prolonged career. He himself works for eight hours a day, spending the rest of the day in the gym and with his family. Let’s revisit the time when he revealed his daily routine.

Akshay Kumar On Working Eight Hours A Day

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Akshay Kumar got candid about leading a very disciplined life. The Hera Pheri star shared, “I work eight hours a day. I personally feel that you are in front of a camera, and it captures each and every pore, each and every emotion. After 8 hours, the body gets tired. There are 24 hours. You need eight hours of sleep.”

“I lead a very disciplined life. Your body requires eight hours of sleep. You need two hours to eat. You need two hours of workout. You need a few hours to spend with your family. So how much is actually left? Once I’m on set, I just want to be there till the director says pack up, unless I want to go to the washroom,” Akshay added.

The veteran actor made it clear that working hard doesn’t mean working for an unreasonable number of hours every day. The most important thing is consistency. You can only sustain a disciplined life if you make time to care for your physical and mental health.

Akshay Kumar Goes All Out In Those Eight Hours

Akshay also highlighted that he gives his best to his craft while he is on set for eight hours. He never goes to his vanity van and stays there until the director calls for him. Giving an example, he said, “There is a film called Mission: Impossible. It’s one of the best action films, made by Tom Cruise. How many days do you think he shot for it? 55 days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar marked his acting debut with Saugandh in 1991 and has now been in showbiz for over three decades. However, he faced a challenging phase at the box office post-pandemic, during which he delivered a string of unsuccessful films.

His breakthrough came in 2025 with the film Sky Force, and he went on to deliver consecutive hits after that, including Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5. On the work front, he is gearing up for his upcoming release, Welcome To The Jungle.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 3 Reasons Why Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday’s Film Is The Perfect Antidote Bollywood Needs This Christmas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News