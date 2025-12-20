Bollywood celebrities are known for their exceptional acting skills, glamour, and luxurious lifestyles. However, many of them are highly educated individuals with degrees from prestigious institutions across the country and beyond.

Here’s a list of top Bollywood celebrities who left behind their professional careers to pursue acting as their passion. The qualifications of these popular actors and actresses will surprise you.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Besides being a supremely talented actor, Shah Rukh Khan was also actively involved in sports and other extracurricular activities during his school days. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hansraj College, Delhi. He further enrolled in a Master’s degree program in Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, but left it midway to pursue his acting career. He began his career with the TV serial Fauji and made his acting debut in 1992 with Deewana.

Ayushmann Khurrana:

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for choosing meaningful and diverse roles in Bollywood. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from DAV College and a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Punjab University, Chandigarh. Before he turned to films, he explored theater acting and worked as a Radio Jockey. He marked his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor. He later went on to win the National Film Award for Andhadhun. Some of his best performances include Article 15, Thamma, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, among others.

Sara Ali Khan:

Born to actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan has one of the strongest academic backgrounds. She completed her undergraduate degree in history and political science from Columbia University in New York. Sara entered Bollywood with the film Kedarnath in 2018 and went on to star in movies like Murder Mubarak and Atrangi Re.

Taapsee Pannu:

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most underrated actresses in Bollywood, known for her fearless acting. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, Delhi. She also worked as a software engineer before entering the film industry. Tapsee has worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema and made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013. She impressed audiences with powerful performances in Pink, Thappad, and Baby, among others.

Kartik Aaryan:

Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan is an engineer by training. He pursued a degree in biotechnology engineering from Navi Mumbai. While following his passion for science, he developed an interest in acting. He often skipped classes to attend auditions and also started modelling. However, he completed his engineering degree after the release of his debut film. As an outsider in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan’s journey is truly inspiring. He has now been in the entertainment industry for over a decade.

Randeep Hooda:

Randeep Hooda is one of the most educated actors in the film industry. Born to a medical surgeon father, his family encouraged him to pursue a career in medicine. Instead, he studied in Australia, earning a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, and later completed a Master’s degree in business management and human resources. Some of his notable films include Highway, Murder 3, and Kick.

Vicky Kaushal:

Born to veteran action director Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal is an established star in Bollywood. He holds an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Mumbai. Later on, he got interested in acting and realized that a corporate career wasn’t for him. He initially started as an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur and made his debut with Masaan in 2015.

Soha Ali Khan:

Soha Ali Khan is the youngest daughter of legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She earned a bachelor’s degree in modern history from Balliol College, Oxford, followed by a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK. Soha followed her mother’s and elder brother Saif Ali Khan’s footsteps and made her acting debut with Dil Maange More.

