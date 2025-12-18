Sooraj Barjatiya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is one of the most classic cult films in the history of Bollywood. While the movie’s concept, songs, and sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit won hearts, did you know that Karisma Kapoor was initially considered to play the role of Nisha opposite Prem in the film? Read on to know more.

Sooraj Barjatiya Wanted To Cast Karisma Kapoor As Nisha

According to India.com, director Sooraj Barjatiya appeared on the reality TV show Indian Idol and shared insights about the casting of one of his evergreen films, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Sooraj shared that he visualized Karisma Kapoor as Nisha instead of Madhuri Dixit because he was truly impressed by her work in her debut film, Prem Quidi (1991). While returning home, Barjatiya spoke to his father about the same and said, “She has a lot of ability. We are still in the writing stage of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and we need to cast someone for the role of Nisha.”

Sooraj Bajatiya’s Father Felt She was Too Young

It was his father, Rajkumar Barjatiya, who felt that Karisma Kapoor was too young for the part, as Nisha’s role required a sense of maturity, a self-sacrificing nature, and an acceptance of Mohnish Bahl’s children as her own. He said, “Let’s take someone who can carry that weight on her shoulders.”

Nisha’s Role Went To Madhuri Dixit

However, destiny had its own plans. Eventually, Madhuri Dixit came on board to play the role of Nisha, and her performance became one of her most iconic in her four-decade career.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have also collaborated for Saajan, Dil Tera Aashiq, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Upcoming Projects Of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be next seen in the thriller series, Mrs. Deshpande. It will premiere on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025. Salman Khan has multiple projects lined up, including Battle of Galwan, Kick 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

