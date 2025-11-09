Madhuri Dixit is one of the most promising actresses of Bollywood. She marked her acting debut in 1984 with the film Abodh and went on to deliver unforgettable performances in films like Sailaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Devdas. She dominated the big screen in the 1990s, her charm, talent, and timeless appeal continue to win hearts even today. Let’s revisit the time when Madhuri Dixit shared her thoughts on the long-standing discussion of pay disparity in the Hindi film industry. Read on to know more.

During a candid conversation at IIFA 2025, the Devdas actress shared her honest take on gender pay disparity in Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit revealed how women in the industry still have to work twice as hard to prove their worth and match their male counterparts’ paychecks. Her words hit home for many, reigniting a conversation Bollywood has long brushed under the carpet.

Madhuri Dixit Shared Her Thought On Pay Disparity

According to Bollywood Bubble, during the special segment “The Journey of Women in Cinema” hosted by the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Madhuri Dixit addressed the issue of the gender pay gap. The actress said, “I think for the women, they have to prove themselves time and again, and to say that we’re equal, we can bring the audience to the theaters, we can do that, but we have to prove it every single time.”

She further added, “And yes, there is still a disparity. It’s like pushing the envelope every time, a little bit more; it’s like baby steps. We are still a long way from actually when disparity doesn’t happen. I think we have a long way to go, and we have to kind of work every day towards that.”

Filmmaker Guneet Monga Addressed The Issue Of Pay Parity

Joining the discussion, filmmaker Guneet Monga also shared her thoughts on the same topic. She said, “Yes, there is a pay gap, and I want male actors to start addressing this issue too. We are already on the receiving end. We need to create more opportunities for women in films. Look at Stree 2 – if we have more successful women-led films like these, we’ll get closer to closing that gap.”

More About Madhuri Dixit

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It also featured Katrik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. She is gearing up for her upcoming comedy-drama film Ma Bhen. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni and features Triptii Dimri and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

