Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. With every performance, he has proved his versatility as an actor and is currently basking in the massive success of Chhaava. Despite being from a filmy family, his early days were not easy. Let’s revisit the time when Sham Kaushal opened up about his son Vicky’s career struggles.

Sham Kaushal On Vicky Kaushal’s Audition Struggle

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, is a well-known action director in Bollywood. In an interview with Friday Talkies, Sham reminisced about the time when Vicky and Sunny expressed their interest in acting. He shared, “I couldn’t say no because I was earning from the same industry. I thought someone might offer them tea out of respect for me, but nobody would invest crores in a film with them. However, since I also came from a village and worked hard, I believed that if they stayed honest and put in effort, they would not be denied.”

Sham Kaushal Never Asked Favors For Vicky Kaushal

Sham Kaushal also mentioned that he always supported his sons as a father, but not professionally. “As an action director, I never approached anyone to give them work. People said, ‘Vicky ka kya audition lena?’ Until you experience humiliation, you won’t truly grow. Make that insult your strength,” he recalled.

“Vicky told me that he got a 3-4 scene in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and many people were telling him not to do that small role, but I always believe beggars can’t be choosers, and I told him to listen to his heart. He later called me and said, ‘I keep looking for work, and they are giving me work, so I want to do it.’ I stood by his decision,” he added.

More About Vicky Kaushal’s Acting Journey

Vicky Kaushal initially started as an assistant director on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur. He marked his Bollywood debut with the film Masaan in 2015. Some of his notable films include Sanju, URI: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, and Dunki, among others. On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. On the personal front, Vicky Kaushal married actress Katrina Kaif in December 2021 and has just welcomed a baby boy.

