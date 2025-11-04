Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film, Haq, won hearts across the industry during its pre-release screening. Many stars in attendance noted the film’s courage in taking on a socially charged narrative with nuance and emotional force. Viewers lauded Yami and Emraan’s powerful performances as well as the impactful storytelling.

What Did Industry Stalwarts Say About Haq?

Following the screening, acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta, who was moved by the film’s courage and storytelling integrity, called it “Brave, bold and important” and said, “Everyone should go and watch it.”

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal was taken by the film’s relevance, and said, “The film speaks about something that should have been spoken decades ago, and Suparn has done it so beautifully.”

Meanwhile, Nikhil Dwivedi praised the film’s impact, saying, “HAQ is terrific! Very powerful & an impactful film. It must be watched. Don’t miss it.”

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap singled out the emotional power of Yami Gautam’s performance, noting, “Yami has delivered her best monologue, and Suparn has directed it exceptionally. It’s powerful, emotional, and so beautifully made.”

Similarly, Anubhuti Kashyap applauded the film’s balance of sensitivity and conviction, stating, “It’s a difficult subject to get right, and the writing balances it excellently. Reshu (Nath, write) has done a great job. It’s crafted with so much sensitivity.”

Screenwriter Sumit Arora, who has backed socially relevant projects, most notably The Family Man and Jawan, called the film both urgent and compelling. He said, “It’s engaging, socially relevant, and filled with powerful performances. Yami and Emraan are in top form, and the narrative holds you from start to finish.”

Casting director Veer Panchal urged audiences to support the film theatrically, saying, “This film will find love everywhere, but it must be watched in theatres so more cinema like this gets made.”

Acting mentor and director Atul Mongia lauded the film’s social urgency, “This film is essential. I’m so glad a film like this has been made — we need this cinema,” while director-producer Honey Trehan emphasised the film’s wider significance, saying, “It’s a very, very important film for our country and society. Beautifully written and directed.”

More About Haq

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq releases on November 7, 2025. Led by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film also features powerhouse performers Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady, as well as marks the debut of Vartika Singh in a pivotal, plot-twisting role.

