Get ready for a grand dose of romance this festive season! The much-awaited love story Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, has been officially preponed. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is being presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari.

When Is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Releasing?

The film will arrive in theatres on December 25, 2025, just in time for the Christmas holiday. The movie is being billed as a grand love story that would be ideal to warm up your Christmas!

Viewers can look forward to celebrating the season of love and togetherness with Kartik and Ananya lighting up the silver screen once again. The stars are expected to bring charm and freshness to their roles, making it a perfect festive treat for fans of contemporary romance.

More About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The movie marks a much-anticipated reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday on the big screen. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, who previously directed Kartik in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film brings together a powerhouse creative team. Backed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri promises not only visual grandeur but also the emotional depth characteristic of a classic Bollywood romance.

With Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla among the producers, the project has been crafted on a lavish scale, ensuring a cinematic experience that’s both heartfelt and spectacular. As the countdown to Christmas begins, fans can gear up to unwrap a beautiful story of love, destiny, and connection, one that’s sure to make this holiday season truly unforgettable!

