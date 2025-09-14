Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to close 2025 with a dose of romance and comedy. The film, which will hit theatres on 31 December 2025, stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It reunites them on screen in a story about love, laughter, and the chaos that follows.

Kartik & Ananya’s On-Screen Chemistry Sparks Buzz

Kartik takes on the role of Ray, bringing in his signature mix of charm and emotion, while Ananya plays Rumi, a character that reflects both freshness and vulnerability. Their pairing has already generated buzz, with glimpses of their chemistry hinting at a rom-com filled with fun banter and heartfelt moments.

The film is directed by National Award-winner Sameer Vidwans, known for blending relatable emotions with engaging narratives. With him at the helm, the story of Ray and Rumi promises more than just lighthearted romance—it also explores the nuances of modern relationships with warmth and humor.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the project is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. The film is positioned as a family entertainer that aims to strike a chord with audiences across generations.

Releasing on New Year’s Eve, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is designed as a festive watch, giving viewers a chance to end the year with a smile and step into 2026 with a story of love and togetherness on the big screen.

