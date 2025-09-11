After ruling the big screens and capturing hearts nationwide, Saiyaara is all set to have its OTT premiere. This romantic musical, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, will soon arrive on a major digital platform, allowing fans to witness the beautiful love story unfold on screen from the comfort of their homes.

When & Where To Watch Saiyaara On OTT?

Saiyaara is set to stream across 190 countries on Netflix from September 12, 2025, onwards. The OTT release will be ideal for fans who are either waiting to re-watch the movie after their big-screen experience or looking forward to witnessing the romantic musical phenomenon for the first time at home.

Shanoo Sharma’s Story Fueled Saiyaara’s OTT Release Speculation First

Even before the official confirmation of the OTT release, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma gave fans a big hint about the digital premiere. She reshared a post from OTTFLIX on her Instagram story claiming that Saiyaara will stream on Netflix on September 12, 2025. Her story fueled speculation, with many fans treating it as an unofficial confirmation.

What Did The Team Behind Saiyaara Say About The OTT Premiere?

Speaking about the OTT release, director Mohit Suri said, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.”

YRF Ceo Akshaye Widhani, whoi produced the film, added, “With Saiyaara, YRF and the Indian film industry have witnessed a landmark moment. The film has redefined romance on screen, giving our audience a timeless love story and introduced two exceptional new talents who have captured the nation’s imagination. Saiyaara has become a major pop culture moment for India and for South Asians globally. As Saiyaara makes its exclusive debut on Netflix, we hope its sweeping tale, unforgettable music & heartfelt emotions resonate with audiences across the world, cementing its place as a modern classic.”

Penned by Rohan Shankar and Sankalp Sadanah, the story follows Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a restless musician determined to make his mark as a singing sensation, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy poet who dreams of becoming a journalist. When their worlds collide, love blossoms, but their journey is far from a fairy tale, filled instead with challenges that test the limits of their hearts.

