Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara had a glorious run at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film shattered several records and achieved many important milestones during its 30-day journey. It is currently the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time, and a few days ago, it also crossed the massive profit of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s Aashiqui 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the Indian box office in 30 days?

After making unbelievable earnings during the first two weeks, the Bollywood musical romantic drama slowed down a bit. It was severely impacted after War 2 and Coolie arrived in theatres. So, it is currently in the last stage of its theatrical run, and as per the latest collection update, it has amassed 331.52 crore net at the Indian box office in 30 days.

Saiyaara beats Aashiqui 2’s profit

Reportedly, Saiyaara was made on a budget of 45 crores. Against this, it made a staggering 331.52 crore net, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 286.52 crores. Calculated further, the romantic drama has made 636.71% returns at the Indian box office and secured a super-duper hit verdict.

With 636.71% returns, Saiyaara has surpassed the profit made by Aashiqui 2. The musical romantic drama, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, did a business of 85.40 crore net against a reported budget of 12 crores. It enjoyed an ROI of 73.40 crores, which equals a staggering 612% returns at the Indian box office.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office?

As mentioned above, the film has earned 331.52 crore net so far in India. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 391.19 crore gross. Overseas, too, it has amassed a mind-blowing collection of 156.25 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 30-day worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 547.44 crore gross. Very soon, it will hit the 550 crore milestone.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Overtakes Prabhas In Star Ranking As His War 2 Enters The 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News